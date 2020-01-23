Mary Heather Clements, nee Tilzey, age 46, of Collierville, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on January 19, 2020 after courageously battling an illness. Heather was born in Atlanta, Georgia on April 18, 1973, the daughter of Harold and Linda Tilzey. She graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1995 with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. Heather, a gifted engineer, entrepreneur, and business woman, loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was an amazing wife, mother, and the light of her family's life. Her loss is devastating to everyone who knew her. Heather is survived by her husband of nearly 21 years, Patrick, and their children, Jacqueline and Jonathan. She is also survived by her father, Harold Tilzey, and her two sisters, Dara Fairgrieves (Alan) and Alice McConnell, as well as a large extended family and cherished lifelong friends. On Friday, January 24th, family and friends are invited to gather at St. Patrick's Presbyterian Church at 710 West White Road in Collierville, Tennessee. The Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. with the Memorial Service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. www.giftfunds.stjude.org/heatherclements
