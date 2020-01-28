Carol Clark, Carol Diane Diane Clark, 67, of Hiram, GA died January 27, 2020. Service will be held at 11:00 am, on January 30, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Arrangements by West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
11:00AM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
