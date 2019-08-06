Brad Clark, age 72, of Villa Rica, GA passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 21, 1947 in Cartersville, GA, to the late Paul and Millie Clark. Mr. Clark bravely served 3 tours in Vietnam in his beloved Marine Corps. As a USMC, he received a national defense service medal, Vietnam service medal with 1 star, RVN campaign medal with device 60, presidential unit citation and a Purple Heart. He later retired as an Emergency Medical Technician from Metro Ambulance. He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers; Kenny Clark and Donald Clark. Survivors include his beloved wife of 31 years, Joyce Ann Clark of Villa Rica, GA, son, Sean and Michelle Clark of Easley, S.C., daughters; Dana and Steve King of Dallas, GA, Brian and Julia Gilliland of Orting, WA, brother, Larry and Evelyn Clark of FL, sisters-in-law; Lonnie Clark of Woodstock, GA, Louisa Clark of FL, grandchildren; Chase Clark, Orion Clark, Seth Clark, Aaron King, Kyndall King, Reese Gilliland and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Services for Mr. Clark will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from the Clark Funeral Home Chapel at 5:00 PM with Pastor Doug Stephens officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the service begins at 5:00 PM. The family respectfully asks that everyone in attendance wear casual attire to the memorial service in accordance to Mr. Clarks wishes. To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website at www.clarkfuneralhome.com Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, is in charge of arrangements.
