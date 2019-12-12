Betty Jean Clack, 91, of Locust Grove, Georgia (formerly of Powder Springs) passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Services will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 14th at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. Born and raised in Dekalb County, Mrs. Clack was married to the late Rev. Ed Clack, and together they founded Central Baptist Church in Marietta. Survivors: Son, Ronald David (Carol) Clack, Hilton Head, SC; 2 Daughter-in-Laws, Vickie Wallace and Laura Clack; 2 Sisters, 7 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren and a host of Nieces and Nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
9:00AM-11:00AM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
11:00AM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
