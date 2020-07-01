Cobb County resident Samuel Edward Chupp, passed away Sunday June 28, 2020, at Presbyterian Village where he had been a resident for the last 5 years. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Ed was born on July 25, 1922, in Lithonia, Georgia to Carlton and Clara Chupp and raised in metro Atlanta. He went on to serve in the US Navy as a Gunner's Mate on the destroyer U.S.S. Porterfield, in WW II in the South Pacific. He returned following the war and married Tena (Pruitt) Chupp and they were married 45 years before she preceded him in death in 1990. Tony and his wife Kay survive Ed along with their children, spouses, and grandchildren: Erin (Bryan) Sintos of Atlanta, Kyle (Vanessa) Chupp of Ontario Canada, Carly (Andrew) Bush of Smyrna, great-grandchildren Ellie and Jamie Chupp, Sloane Sintos. He later married Jo (Ingersoll) Chupp and they were married for 20 years before she preceded him in death in 2011. Ed was self-employed in the collection industry. He was a member of the Smyrna Rotary Club for 65 years and also a long-time member of the McEachern United Methodist Church, where he donated time weekly to their prison ministry outreach for over 10 years. During his time living at Presbyterian, Village Ed became a Stephen's minister and provided one-on-one care to many fellow residents at the village community that he loved so much, attending services by remote television even during the COVID 19 impacts. Those who wish may make contributions in lieu of flowers to Presbyterian Village Caring Hands Fund. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of the arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com (770) 435-4467
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.