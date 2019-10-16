Bobby G. Chupp was born in Rockmart Ga. January 19,1931 and his remarkable life concluded in Roswell, Ga. on October 13, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel in Powder Springs, GA. Bobby was raised in the Grant Park area of Atlanta and later went on to a distinguished career of nearly 40 years at Lockheed in Marietta. He and his wife Frances raised a family of two boys and two girls in the Lost Mountain area of West Cobb where he was also once President of the McEachern High School PTA. Bobby was known for his love of others thru coaching as well as his musical talents on the harmonica. Bobby's family will receive visitors on Saturday, October 19, 2019 between 1:00 PM & 2:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel in Powder Springs, GA. Family has requested in lieu of flowers donations be made in Bobby's name to Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ Arrangements in care of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory Macland Chapel, in Powder Springs. (770) 943-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
