Martha Louise Rey Christopher, formally of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on March 25, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was born on January 3, 1924, in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Charles Rey and Sarah Forrest Rey. She was a faithful follower of Christ, devoted wife, and cherished mother of six children. She was a member of the Presbyterian church for most of her life where she tirelessly gave herself to missions, helping refugees, teaching children, and singing in the choir. She was preceded in death by her husband John Lee Christopher, her son Charles Arthur Christopher, her granddaughter Joanna Christopher, and her brothers Charles, John, and Robert Rey. She is survived by her sister, Frances Rey Forrester, her sister-in-law, Evelyn Welebir, and her children; John Lee Christopher, Jr., Sarah Louise McNab, Mary Christopher, James Scott Christopher, and Elizabeth Ann McConnell. She had 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers and in Martha's memory, please send donations to Soul Changers Recovery Foundation, Attn: Jerry Brooks, 2762 Joe Jerkins Blvd., Austell, Georgia 30106.
