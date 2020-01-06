On Saturday, December 28, 2019, Michael A. Cherches, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 68. He peacefully succumbed from a brief struggle with brain cancer surrounded at home by his family. Mike was born on October 2, 1951 to Paul and Alyce Cherches and grew up in Mexico, Missouri with his parents and brother, Howard "Butch" Wayland. Mike spent his childhood swimming in the lake at the military academy where his dad taught, riding around in his brother's Corvette, and playing keyboard in a local band. He was involved in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts in his youth and also participated in his church youth group. Mike attended the University of Missouri where he studied architecture and engineering before finding his passion for cooking. His career in foodservice brought him to the University of Missouri School of Mines in Rolla, Missouri where he would meet the love of his life, Katherine Wethington, to whom he was married for 38 years. When a career opportunity arose at Southern Tech, Mike flew to Marietta for the interview and knew Cobb County, GA was where he and his family were meant to be. He became involved in various community organizations including the Lions Club, First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, and Boy Scouts of America. Michael's passion for church, his family, scouting, the outdoors, and working with his hands were his greatest joys. A recipient of Scouting's prestigious Silver Beaver award from the Atlanta Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Mike served as committee chairman for Pack and Troop 144 and also Unit Commissioner for Pack and Troop 252. In addition, he was also former District Chairman and Round Table Commissioner for Scouting's Foothills District, and was a recipient of the District Award of Merit as well as a host of other honors and awards in his lengthy and distinguished Scouting leadership career. Among his proudest achievements during his 30-year scouting career was his mentorship of more than 40 Boy Scouts to the rank of Eagle Scout, among that group were all three of his sons. Mike is survived by his wife Kat, his three sons and their families. Christophere Lee Cherches, his wife Megan Pigors and daughters, Katya and Kinley; Patrick Michael Cherches and wife Krystal; Jason Samuel Cherches and wife Chelsea. A memorial service for Mike will be held on January 20, 2020 at 2:00pm in the historic Sanctuary at the First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, 189 Church Street NW, Marietta, GA 30060. In lieu of flowers, Mike has requested donations be made in his honor to a camping fund setup to provide underprivileged scouters the opportunity to attend scouting camps and trips. Checks should be made payable to: Troop 144, 550 Bellemeade Drive, Marietta, GA 30008 with the notation 'Mike Cherches memorial fund' in the memo line.
