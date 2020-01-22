Ruby Jeanette Cheek, age 85 of Smyrna, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2019. Mrs. Cheek was preceded in death by her daughter Vicky Lynn Bagwell, son Raymond Lacy, and brother Douglas Furr. Surviving are her husband Delmar Jerome Cheek, Sr., daughter Lesia Brown (Randy) of Calhoun, stepdaughter Jerri Lynn Moore of Savannah, son Delmar Jerome Cheek, Jr, sister Catherine Furr of Smyrna, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10 am to 2 pm Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna.
