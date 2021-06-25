James Chatham

James LeNeal Chatham (Neal) passed away at 4:36pm on 6/20/2021 at the age of 85. He was born in 1936 on February 7th. Predeceased by Father: Thomas Early Chatham and Mother: Mattie Cline McGinnis. Lovingly remembered by Nathan J. Chatham (Son), Michael L. Chatham (Son), Jack Patterson (Nephew), Gary Patterson (Nephew), Gerald Patterson (nephew), Sonny Patterson (Nephew). Neal Chatham was born in Douglasville, GA February 7, 1936 and graduated from Campbell Highschool. Neal was a machinist with PCI/Westing House and Retired with 30+ years with PCI/Westing House. Neal was a very hard worker and loved his family and would do anything to help them. The Visitation will be held on 6/28/2021 at 5-8pm. Prayers will be offered from Southern Cremations and Funerals on 6/28/2021 at 5-8pm. A Celebration of Neal's life will be held at Southern Cremations and Funerals on 6/29/2021 at 2:00pm with Phillip Drake officiating.

