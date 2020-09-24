Thomas Alan Chastain, 56 years old, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on September 8th 2020, in the town of Foley, Alabama. Services are to be determined. Mr. Chastain was born at the Naval Air Station Cubi Point, Philippines to Lenuel Benny Chastain and Juliette Barnett Chastain on March 6, 1964. He attended Wills High School in Smyrna, Georgia and was a member of the class of 1982. He worked as a landscape architect and a truck driver. He is preceded in death by his father, Lenuel Benny Chastain. He is survived by his son William Chastain and his wife Valentina and their children Aiden and Ellianna, his daughter Lindsay Chastain, his mother, Juliette B. Chastain, his brother SGM (R) Christopher D. Chastain and wife Tonya and their children Riley and Ben, his sister Catherine C. Wentworth and husband Darin, his nephew and niece, 1st Lt. Dylan Globerman USMC and Heather Globerman and his aunt Frances Crowe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Special Olympics.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.