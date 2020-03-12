Peggy L. Chastain, age 86, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Dr. Matt Maynor officiating. Interment will follow at Powder Springs Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
