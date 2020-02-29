Ozelle Chastain, Ozelle West West Chastain, 89, of Marietta, GA died February 28, 2020. Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on March 3, 2020 at Mayes Ward Dobbins Chapel. Arrangements by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
11:00AM
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
