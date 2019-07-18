Charles Lane, 69, of Woodstock, Ga., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 13, 2019, after a long, courageous and dignified battle with cancer.
Charles was born in Jacksonville, Florida, and grew up in Edison, Georgia. He attended Calhoun County High School where he was the first 4-Letter sportsman in school history. After High School he went to Florida State University where he played freshman basketball. He then went to the University of Georgia where he majored in chemistry.
After college he worked for Eastern Airlines in various capacities, his last being a Station Performance Analyst. While at Eastern he attended Atlanta Law School and after graduation he went to work for Stone & Stone in Blakely, Georgia. He then accepted a position with Travelers Insurance Company as in-house counsel. He then began his private practice in Cobb County in 1984. He practiced in various names but the last 24 years with his love, his life, his partner & wife Elizabeth.
During his private practice in Cobb County, Charles served in many capacities with the Cobb County Bar Association and was awarded a life membership for his many years of service. As a civic contribution he was a 3rd generation Lion’s Club member having served with the Smyrna Lion’s Club as the president of that organization for 10 years.
Charles is survived by his wife Elizabeth; his brother Reeves Lane of Edison, Georgia; his daughter Lauren Lane Stoklosa; son-in-law Steve Stoklosa; and his 4 grandchildren: Anna, Joseph, Jana Lane and David, all of Leesburg, Ga. He was predeceased by Ruth & Billie Lane, his parents of Edison, Georgia.
Charles enjoyed golf and playing cards with his friends. He adored animals and rode horses. He loved a good glass of wine and a big steak. He always had a funny story to share and brought great joy to all who met him.
Charles is a member of Roswell United Methodist Church and has always been a devout Christian who loved the Lord.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Roswell United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society.
