Nancy H. Chandler, age 74, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away August 29, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Marietta, GA with Rev. Bill Rorie officiating. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta, Georgia.. She was preceded in death by her husband Phillip M. Chandler in 2018. Mrs. Chandler was a native of Hartwell, GA spending the last 53 years in Marietta, GA. She was a member of McEachern Methodist Church in Powder Springs, GA. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include: daughter: Angie (Marty) Shonkwiler of Powder Springs, GA; son: Craig (Lisa) Chandler of Dallas, GA; three grandchildren: Kim (Tom) Coaloa, Jordan Chandler and Thomas Chandler. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, GA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Calvary Children's Home at https://calvarykids.org/ Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

