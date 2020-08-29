Nancy H. Chandler, age 74, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away August 29, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Marietta, GA with Rev. Bill Rorie officiating. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta, Georgia.. She was preceded in death by her husband Phillip M. Chandler in 2018. Mrs. Chandler was a native of Hartwell, GA spending the last 53 years in Marietta, GA. She was a member of McEachern Methodist Church in Powder Springs, GA. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include: daughter: Angie (Marty) Shonkwiler of Powder Springs, GA; son: Craig (Lisa) Chandler of Dallas, GA; three grandchildren: Kim (Tom) Coaloa, Jordan Chandler and Thomas Chandler. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, GA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Calvary Children's Home at https://calvarykids.org/ Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.