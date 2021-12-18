Mr. Richard Lee Chamness, age 72 of Ellijay, passed away on Saturday December 11th, 2021. Mr. Chamness was born in Woodriver, Illinois on December 17th, 1948 to the late Lester Chamness and Virginia Chamness. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Chamness; one sister, Celeste Richardson. Mr. Chamness was a United States Veteran, having served in the U.S Marine Corp. He was a General Contractor and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Marietta. Survivors include his wife, Mary B. Chamness; one son, Ricky Chamness (Michelle); five daughters, Scarlet Howard (Richard), Gina Dick (Scott), Lisa Heine (Kris), Tabby Cline (Daniel), and Cristy Ward (John); two sisters, Carlis LeBlanc and Charlotte Clark (Herman); 20 grandchildren, Katie Patrick, Jessica Howard, Megan Howard, Kim Atwood, Tiffany Silas, Paul Dick, Holly Dick, Todd Speer, Nancy Speer, Ashley Pankey, Lee Speer, Kenneth Speer, Hannah Cherry, Kiley Chamness, Lauren Hayes, Sophia Jones, Eric Cline, Tara McClure, Austin Ward, and Jake Ward; 16 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday December 19th, 2021 at 3 PM in the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Young officiating. Interment will be at The Georgia National Cemetery. Pallbearers include, Ricky Chamness, Richard Howard, Scott Dick, Paul Dick, John Ward, and Chris Heine. The family will receive friends on Saturday December 18th from 2 PM until 8 PM at the funeral home. Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
