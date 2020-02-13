Mr. Henry C. Carver, Jr., age 97, of Adairsville, passed away February 12, 2020. He was a veteran of WWII having served in the U. S. Navy in the Pacific. He later retired from the U. S. Navy Reserve. He was a member of the Kennesaw Masonic Lodge 33 F&AM, Atlanta Yaarab Shrine Temple and Adairsville First Baptist Church. Survived by his son, Randy Carver and his wife Jan; brother, Elmus Carver; granddaughter, Jade Craven and her husband, Todd and great granddaughter, Everly. Funeral services will be held Saturday Feb 15 at 3 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Sorrell officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery with the U. S. Navy Providing Military Honors. The family will receive friends between the hours of 1 until 2:30 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Those who desire, in lieu of flowers, may make contributions to the First Baptist Church of Adairsville, 107 Summer St, Adairsville, GA 30103. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
