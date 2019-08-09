Mrs. Helen Jo "Mama Jo" Teague Carter, 79, of Tahoe Drive, Hartwell, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her home. Born on July 19, 1940 in Waleska, GA, she was the daughter of the late Johnie R. Teague and Mary Grace Cline Teague. Mrs. Carter was former bookkeeper for Marietta AMC/Rambler, a realtor for American Realty and bookkeeper for James E. Carter Contractors. She also was a member of the Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta, GA. She was an avid painter, fisherman and dedicated Grandmother. Survivors include her husband: James E. Carter; a daughter: Dianne Carter of Marietta; a granddaughter: Sydney Doyle (Patrick) of Marietta; one brother: Johnie L. Teague of Atlanta and her caregiver: Lucy Mae "Willie". Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters: Mary Jane Kirk and Betty Jean Jenkins. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell. Other times the family will be at the home. Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Jo Carter will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with Rev. Carter Tucker officiating. Burial will be Monday, August 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta, GA. Flowers optional, memorials may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 2340 Prince Ave, Suite A, Athens GA 30606. The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
