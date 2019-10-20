Jean Hendon Carson (Willa Jean), age 81, of Powder Springs, Georgia, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. Terry Elsner and Mr. Mark Hendon officiating. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta. Born in Woodstock, GA, Mrs. Carson moved to Powder Springs 33 years ago from Jonesboro, GA. After graduating from Southwest High School in Atlanta in 1956, she worked for AT&T, retiring after a 25 year career. She was also an avid reader, loved history, enjoyed teaching Sunday School, and her passion was painting. She was a talented artist, and was a member of Lost Mountain Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Edwin Simpson in 1988 and Ralph Raymond Carson in 2010. Survivors include 5 Siblings, Wilburn "Will" (Francie) Hendon, Marietta, GA; Dr. David Warren Hendon, Waco, TX; Dorothy Laverne Hendon, Hiram, GA; George Wayne (Amy) Hendon, Monroe, GA; and Sharon Grace (Donald) Scott, Hiram, GA. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
