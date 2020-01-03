Mrs. Rosalee Carlson, age 95, passed away in Buchanan, GA on December 31, 2019. She was born in New Milton, WV on November 18, 1924 to Archibold and Pearl Cottrill. She was a devout Catholic who continued to praise her Lord and Savior throughout a battle with breast cancer and dementia. When Rosalee failed to remember her loved ones around her, she took comfort in God and memories of her mother, Pearl. Rosalee was a beautiful soul who will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marion Carlson, and siblings, Blair Cottrill, Joan Cottrill, Shirley Cottrill, Nadine Cottrill, Jennings Cottrill, James Cottrill, Paul Cottrill, Archibold Cottrill, Gene Cottrill, Romaine Cottrill, Helen Cottrill and William Fred Cottrill. Survived by her children, Carla Geyer, Brian Carlson, Carl Carlson and Rose Davis; grandchildren, Joshua Geyer, Jason Geyer, Alicia Carlson, Crystal Carlson, Sam Carlson and Jessica Carlson. Funeral services will be held Saturday January 4 at 1 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Donnie Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hours of 11 AM until 1 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
