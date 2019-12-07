Nellie Ruth Carlisle, 81, of Marietta, died, Thursday, December 5, 2019. Funeral services held 10:00 am Wednesday, December 11th in the chapel of Marietta Funeral Home with Rev. Hayward Bass officiating. Burial will follow in Georgia National Cemetery at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, December 10th from 6-8 pm at Marietta Funeral Home 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066, 770.422.1234. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
915 Piedmont Road
Marietta, GA 30066
10:00AM
915 Piedmont Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
2:00PM
1080 Veterans Cemetery Road
Canton, GA 30114
