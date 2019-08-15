Kenneth William Cannestra was Group President of the Aeronautical System Group (ASG), Lockheed Corporation from 1988 to 1995 when he retired. The ASG included Lockheed Aeronautical Systems Company (LASC), Lockheed Advanced Development Company (also known as the Skunk Works), Lockheed Aircraft Service Company, and Lockheed Fort Worth Company. He was also a vice president of Lockheed Corporation from 1983 to his retirement in 1995. Ken joined Lockheed Missiles and Space Company (LMSC) in 1962 as a senior research engineer and served as program manager for many of the company's key space programs between 1970 and 1978. He was vice president of engineering and technology for LMSC's Space Systems Division from 1978 to 1981. He received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan in 1954 and a Master of Business Administration degree with highest honors from San Jose State University in 1968. He was certified and instructed college-level engineering, management and business courses. He was a graduate of Columbia University's executive program in business administration, and Management Institute at the University of Santa Clara and the Executive Institute at California State Polytechnic University at Pomona. Cannestra was a captain (retired) in the U.S. Naval Reserve and was a member of American Defense Preparedness Association, Association of Naval Aviation, Inc. Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame National Board, Museum of Aviation at Robins AFB, Georgia National Board of Advisors, National Aeronautic Association, National Management Association, Navy League, Phi Kappa Phi, and Beta Gamma Sigma. In 1993 and 1994 he served as co-chairman of the Lean Aircraft Initiative Advisory Board for Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Joint Industry/Government. Mr. Cannestra was 1993 chairman of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce and served on the board of Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. Cannestra was selected as the Cobb County "Citizen of the Year" for 1991. Mr. Cannestra served from 1994 to 2001 as a member of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia. He also has served on the Berry College Board of Trustees; Georgia State University Board of Advisors; Georgia Institute of Technology Advisory Board; Southern Tech Foundation Board of Trustees; University of Georgia Terry College of Business Practitioner/Lecturer members; member of the Joint Tech/Georgia Development Fund Board and the Kennesaw University Foundation Board. He is survived by his wife Dianne Brown Cannestra, sisters, Evelyn and Mary Cannestra, sons, Anthony Cannestra (Yoko) and Michael Cannestra (Anne), daughters, Laura Cannestra (John), Christine Cannestra (Fred), Sherry Seabolt (Craig) and 13 grandchildren. Ken was preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Euphemia Cannestra and brother, Frank Cannestra. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandy Springs, GA on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:30 am. The Right of Committal will occur at the Georgia National Cemetery on Tuesday, August 20th for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church.
