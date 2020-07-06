Mr. Johnny Ray Campbell, age 64, of Marietta, GA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 with his mother by his side. Johnny was born in Marietta, GA on September 16, 1955. A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15th from 2:00-4:00 pm at Marietta Funeral Home 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066. Johnny is survived by his father, Ray Campbell and his wife, Linda of Highlands, NC; his sister, Susan Holder and her husband, Barry, of Powder Springs, GA; a daughter, Jennifer Campbell of Woodstock, GA; and a sister-in-law, Valeen Campbell of Acworth, GA. Johnny is preceded in death by his son, Johnny Ray Campbell, Jr., and his brother, Scott Campbell. Johnny is survived by seven grandchildren, one niece and four nephews. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org.
