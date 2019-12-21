Virginia Camp, J. Virginia J. Camp, 92, of Marietta, GA died December 20, 2019. Service will be held at 3:00 PM, on December 22, 2019 at Chapel-First Baptist Church. Arrangements by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home.

Service information

Dec 22
Visitation
Sunday, December 22, 2019
1:30PM-2:45PM
First Baptist Church of Marietta
148 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
Dec 22
Funeral Service
Sunday, December 22, 2019
3:00PM-3:45PM
First Baptist Church of Marietta
148 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
