Virginia Camp, J. Virginia J. Camp, 92, of Marietta, GA died December 20, 2019. Service will be held at 3:00 PM, on December 22, 2019 at Chapel-First Baptist Church. Arrangements by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home.
Service information
1:30PM-2:45PM
148 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
3:00PM-3:45PM
148 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
