Benjamin Carey Camp, age 87, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. David Camp and Rev. Larry Ritch officiating. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Camp; 3 children, Carey Lamar Camp, David (Angela) Camp and Greg (Karen) Camp; 6 grandchildren, Ashely, Jim, Dalton, Taylor, Kaitlyn and Tanner; 2 great-grandchildren, Kathryn and Gregory Chase, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 24th, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Wednesday, September 25, from 12pm until 2pm at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.