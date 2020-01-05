Farrice Owens Callaway was born October 2, 1927, in Atlanta, GA, to Myrtle Snelling Owens and William Ernest Owens. She passed away on January 4th surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Brantly Mercer Callaway. She was a graduate of Girls High School in Atlanta and the University of Georgia, Class of 1949. Farrice was a musician, playing flute with the Georgia Redcoat Band, the Atlanta Symphony and the Cobb Symphony Orchestra. She was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She worked for the Cobb County School System as a psychological administrative assistant and was a 58-year member of First Baptist Church, Marietta. She is survived by her children: Ansley Rice (Bill), Brant Callaway (Peggy), Bill Callaway (Minh), Leslie Henderson (Bart) and Bobby Callaway (Cheryl); 13 grandchildren: Will (Katharine) Rice, Matt Rice, Brant (Sharon) Callaway, Witt Callaway, Paul Callaway (Haley), Haley Callaway, Jacob Callaway, Molly (Ian) Shelton, Maggie (Kevin) Stam, Hank Henderson, Jack Henderson, Ellie (Drew) Corontzes and Carsen Callaway; and eight great grandchildren. Farrice loved family get-togethers, traveling, dancing, Georgia football and babies. Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Marietta First Baptist Church Chapel, with visitation at the church from 1 to 2pm Tuesday. Burial will be in Callaway Family Cemetery in Rayle, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arbor Terrace at Burnt Hickory in Marietta or Wellstar Community Hospice at Kennesaw Mountain. www.mayeswarddobbins.com, 7704281511
