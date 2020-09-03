Leonard Cagle

Leonard Cagle age 100, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Funeral service was Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. Burial followed at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Marietta, Georgia. Leonard was a farmer and brick mason. Mr. Cagle is preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Eula (Phillips) Cagle; brother Otto Cagle; sister Clara Mae Collett; brother Doyle Cagle; sister Euna Wallace; brother Neb Cagle; sister Velvie Power. Leonard is survived by sisters Edna Fann, of Canton, Georgia; Vickie Dinsmore, of Kennesaw, Georgia; Joyce Stroup, Marietta, Georgia; Hazel Ruble, Marietta, Georgia and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Southwest Christian Care. https://www.swchristiancare.org/ Arrangements entrusted to Northside Chapel Funeral Directors and Crematory 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, Georgia 30075. 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com

