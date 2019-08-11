Barbara Cox Cade, a former librarian of Atlanta Public Schools, passed away peacefully at the age of 91, in her Vinings, Georgia, home on August 10, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family. Barbara is preceded in death by her father, Rufus Cox; her mother, Ruby Stapleton-Cox, and her husband, Kyle Cade. She is lovingly remembered by her son, Richard; daughter-in-law and caregiver, Sheila; grandchildren, Joshua, Christian, & Jordan; the Gallagher Family, Joy, Darrell, Sean, & Nicole, and the Cade Family, Joel, Jill, Nicholas, & Samuel. Barbara was born in Miami, Florida, on July 10, 1928, but was raised outside of Savannah, Georgia, during the Great Depression and World War II. She obtained a Master of Librarianship from Emory University in 1953 and worked as a librarian for Atlanta Public Schools over five decades. Mrs. Cade was a devoted educator, traveler, and volunteer. She enjoyed attending and visiting museums, operas, plays, and symphonies with both family and friends. She also volunteered herself in many additional activities throughout the City of Atlanta. Her honesty and graciousness will be severely missed. A viewing is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM and a funeral service will follow immediately at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 13, 2019. These events will be held at H.M. Paterson & Son-located 1020 Spring Street Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia, 30309. Following the service, Barbara will be laid to rest at Westview Cemetery. Reverend Thomas Farmer will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.