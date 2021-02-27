Robert Byrnes, A. Robert A. Byrnes, 69, of Marietta, GA died February 27, 2021. Service will be held at 11 am, on March 6, 2021 at Smyrna First United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Home.

Service information

Mar 6
Service
Saturday, March 6, 2021
11:00AM
Smyrna First United Methodist Church
1315 Concord Road
Smyrna, GA 30080
