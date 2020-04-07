Charlotte Ballinger Butts went home to be with our Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born on April 3, 1928 in Patricksburg, Indiana and graduated from Staunton High School in Brazil, Indiana. She had been a resident of Cobb County, Georgia for 57 years. During her career, she worked as one of the original programmers for the Internal Revenue Service, then went on to work as a programmer as other businesses in the Atlanta, Georgia area. Survivors include her 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Brent and Cathy Butts and Brad and Cathy Butts, all of Marietta, GA; 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Terry Peagler of Charlotte, NC and Benita and Frank Padgett of Mineral Bluff, GA; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Karen Ripple of Brazil, Indiana and Patricia Harpold of Paris, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Gene Ray Butts; her parents, Alva Edwin and Altha Wells Ballinger; and 6 siblings. In lie of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Christian Relief Fund, or to the Gideons. A private service and burial will take place on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta, GA. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled for a later date.
