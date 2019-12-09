Mr. Joseph Frank Butler, born November 24, 1929 in Leto, AL, passed away December 6, 2019 in Austell, GA. Mr. Butler was proud to have served his country in the U. S. Navy aboard the USS Shenandoah. After an honorable discharge, he worked and later retired from Georgia Power, Plant McDonough in Smyrna, GA. He deeply loved his wife, Maudie, his family, his church and above all his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Julia Butler, brother, Bobby Butler. He is survived by his wife, Maudie Butler; brother, Fred and his wife, Grace Butler; nieces and extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday December 11 at 12 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Pennington officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday between the hour from 11 AM until 12 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30060
12:00PM
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30060
1:00PM
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30060
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.