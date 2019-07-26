Elizabeth Anne Gettings Butler was born in Hayti, Missouri, in 1922. She moved with her family to Rockledge, Florida in 1942. While working in the Barnett Bank she met then married Loran Butler of Merritt Island. She was predeceased by Loran in 1995 and her two brothers, Hal Gettings in 2016 and David Gettings in 2009. Anne is survived by her two sisters, Foe Hampton, of Memphis, Tennessee and June Geiger, of Rockledge, Florida; and sister-in-law Joan Gettings, of Lakeland, Florida. Anne is also survived by their four children: Beth (Randy VanOss) Butler of Tallahassee, Florida; Ruth Sinclair of Marietta, Georgia; Jo (Greg) Block of North Ft. Myers, Florida; and David Butler (Ted Smith) of Knoxville, Tennessee. She was called "Bebe" by her many grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Anne worked as a legal secretary for Dan Meadows, a local Cocoa attorney, for many years until her retirement in 1994. After that she lived in Rockledge, Marietta and North Ft. Myers. Anne was a very active member of the church in Cocoa, teaching Sunday School, Directing the Sunday School Department, serving on the Deacons and as a member of multiple committees and groups. She also volunteered at First Baptist Church of Marietta and taught Sunday School after moving here in 2000. A "Celebration of Her Life" service will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 2 pm in the chapel of the First Baptist Church of Marietta, in Marietta, Georgia. Another Celebration service will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 4 pm in the Derby Street Chapel of the First Baptist Church of Cocoa, in Cocoa, Florida. All friends and family are encouraged to attend, if possible, and remember the wonderful life and example that Anne showed us.
