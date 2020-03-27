Mr. Hubert Lamar Burtz, age 41, of Marietta, passed away March 24, 2020. Survived by his children, Aaron Burtz, Dylan Burtz, Kalib Burtz, Kaiden Burtz, Keegan Burtz, Harley White, Wyatt Burtz; mother, Mary Ellen Burtz; fiance, Penny C. Cooper; brothers, David Burtz, Drew Burtz; sister, Katie Burtz. Graveside services will be held Saturday March 28 at 3 PM at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
To plant a tree in memory of Hubert Burtz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.