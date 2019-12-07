Margaret Elizabeth Burrell Clower, age 90, passed away on December 6, 2019 in Kennesaw, Georgia. Margaret was born on February 16, 1929, to the late William and Jessie Couey, in Atlanta, Georgia. Margaret was born and raised within the Atlanta/Kennesaw area throughout her life. In 1948, she married Boyd B. Burrell and they remained married until his passing in 1963. In 1985, she married Tom Clower and they were married for 18 years until his passing in 2003. Margaret had many amazing attributes to her. She was very strong in many ways; in her faith as well as her will. She was going to do exactly what it was she had her mind set to and nothing was going to change it. She was a wonderful provider and mother for her children and was very giving to anyone who was in need. Margaret loved being outside in her garden. She always tended to her flowers and loved making beautiful flowers grow. Some would say she had a green thumb. She also loved to grow her collection of lighthouses. Margaret had an adventurous side and enjoyed often traveling with her family whether it was to get away for the day, go sight-seeing or spending quality time with her family. Margaret went on many trips and cruises and enjoyed her time well spent. She was also very active with her grandchildren and loved to watch them play sports, especially when it came to baseball which was her favorite. Margaret was a member of the Pioneers Retirement Society and also enjoyed capturing memories of everyone on camera. Her straight forward and bold attitude always made sure everyone knew what was on her mind. Margaret was a loving and caring lady who will be missed by many, but all will remember her legacy that she left behind. Along with her parents and past husbands, Margaret Elizabeth Burrell Clower is preceded in death by daughter, Wanda Burrell Davis; brothers, Silas Couey and Paul Couey; sisters, Elsie Couey Laird, Hazel Couey Oliver and Shirley Couey Minter. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Houston) Chambers; grandchildren, Valerie (Brent) Christopher, Brent (Deborah) Davis, Lori Miller, Brandon Chambers, and Kelley (Mike) Davis; seven great-grandchildren, and many loving friends and extended family to cherish her legacy. A funeral service to honor Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth Burrell Clower will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 Cobb Pkwy, Kennesaw, Ga 30152, officiated by Pastor Perry Fowler. Family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, December 9, 2019 between five o'clock and eight o'clock in the evening and two hours prior to the service on Tuesday. Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth Burrell Clower will be laid to rest at her final resting place at Kennesaw City Cemetery immediately following the service. Please visit www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com to leave condolences and share fond memories with the family.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
2950 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
12:00PM-2:00PM
2950 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
2:00PM
2950 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.