Hal Burnett, Eugene Hal Eugene Burnett, 80, of Marietta, GA died November 20, 2019. Service will be held at 3:00 PM, on November 23, 2019 at Graveside- Rosehaven Memorial Park. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Home.

Service information

Nov 23
Visitation
Saturday, November 23, 2019
12:00PM-2:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Smyrna
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
Nov 23
Graveside
Saturday, November 23, 2019
12:00PM-2:00PM
Rose Haven
8640 Rose Avene
Douglasville, GA 30134
