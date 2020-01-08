Margaret Grace Burkhalter, age 100, of Cumming, Georgia passed away January 5, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, GA. Interment will follow at Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens in Mableton, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, GA. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
2:00PM-3:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
