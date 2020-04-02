Virgil Leroy Burchfield, age 60, died on March 22, 2020 from cancer in Kennesaw, Georgia. Preceded in death by parents: Jake and Margaret Burchfield, Brothers: Frank Burchfield & Pete Roesler; Sister: Barbara Bunnell. Survived by his Brother: Ed Burchfield (Clarice); Sisters: Pat Beeler (Jack), Marie Owens, Jean Stout, Nancy Halmontaller, Gail Braswell, and Libba Chandler (Glen). Funeral was held March 28, 2020. Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, TN.
To plant a tree in memory of Virgil Burchfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
