Marceline (Marcie) J. Brunton, 91, of Marietta, passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2020 at her home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Marcie enjoyed playing, as well as teaching, Bridge, Canasta, Rummikube and spending time with her many friends. She is survived by her devoted husband of 72 years, Lt. Col. Morris C. Brunton USAF (Ret); Sister, Sue Bulliner of Hosmer, Illinois; Daughter, Dianne Wilkie; Son, Dale Brunton; Daughter-in-law, Claudia Brunton; Grandchildren- Bethany Wilkie, Sarah and Daniel Brunton; and Great-granddaughter Alexis Blake. Marcie was truly the life of the party everywhere she went with talents and accomplishments too many to list. She was deeply loved and will greatly be missed by all who knew her. Memorial Service and Internment were held July 13, 2020 at the Georgia National Cemetary in Canton, GA.
To plant a tree in memory of Marceline Brunton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.