Marceline Brunton
Buy Now

Marceline (Marcie) J. Brunton, 91, of Marietta, passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2020 at her home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Marcie enjoyed playing, as well as teaching, Bridge, Canasta, Rummikube and spending time with her many friends. She is survived by her devoted husband of 72 years, Lt. Col. Morris C. Brunton USAF (Ret); Sister, Sue Bulliner of Hosmer, Illinois; Daughter, Dianne Wilkie; Son, Dale Brunton; Daughter-in-law, Claudia Brunton; Grandchildren- Bethany Wilkie, Sarah and Daniel Brunton; and Great-granddaughter Alexis Blake. Marcie was truly the life of the party everywhere she went with talents and accomplishments too many to list. She was deeply loved and will greatly be missed by all who knew her. Memorial Service and Internment were held July 13, 2020 at the Georgia National Cemetary in Canton, GA.

To plant a tree in memory of Marceline Brunton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.