William Joel Bruce "W.J.",84, went to be with his Lord and Savior May 27, 2020. W.J. was born February 16, 1936 in Pickens County, Georgia to Edgar Grier Bruce & Daisy Honea Bruce. W.J. (Dub) was raised in Canton, Ga prior to moving to Cobb County. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather that cherished his family. He had a passion for serving others, especially his church. He was a Deacon of Eastwood Baptist Church for many years. Mr. Bruce retired from the US Postal Service in 1996, after 30 years of service. He was known for his commitment to Christ and compassion for his fellow man. W.J. never met a stranger and was quick to help others in their time of need. His hobbies included playing bass guitar for the church choir, fishing, hunting, & slow pitch softball. He could often be found at a ballpark watching his sons play baseball and later in life, cheering on his grandchildren in their many activities. He was a very proud "Poppy". W.J. was preceded in death by his father Edgar, & mother Daisy. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Eloise Chester Bruce, his three children: Michael Joel Bruce (Shawna), Andrew Grier Bruce (Sheri), & Karen Melissa Chaffin (Randy); brother Johnny Lee Bruce; his grandchildren, Michael Bruce, Lindley Bruce, Grier Bruce, Savannah Daniels, Mary Emmaline Pouncey; one great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral home in Marietta from 10:00am - 12:00pm. The family will have a private graveside service at Long Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery in Pickens County. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in W.J.'s name to The Oaks at Towne Lake assisted living home or to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.