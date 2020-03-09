Willa Paulette (Harden) Brownlee, age 76 of Smyrna, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born in Atlanta, GA on January 14, 1944. Polly was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and faithful member of the Smyrna First United Methodist Church and the choir. She is survived by her husband LeRoy of 56 years, sons David and wife Lisa, Michael and wife Tish, and four grandchildren, Caitlin, Patrick, Maggie, and Emily, two brothers Joseph Harden and James Harden, and sister Jerri Ann Hallmark. Polly received her BA degree in Accounting from Kennesaw University. She was a CPA and retired from the accounting firm CRI of Atlanta. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 pm at the Smyrna First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Youth Choir at Smyrna First United Methodist Church. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
2:00PM
1315 Concord Road
Smyrna, GA 30080
