Sylvia Ethel Brown, age 92 of Jonesboro, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019, with family by her side. Surviving are sons Joseph Tucker (Ronnie) of St. Mary's, Georgia and Charles Tucker (Vicki) of Smyrna, Georgia, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Graveside services will be at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, Georgia on Thursday, September 12 at 11 AM.
