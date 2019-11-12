Mr. Ed Brown, Sr., age 90, of Acworth, passed away November 10, 2019. Mr. Brown was retired from Lockheed Martin with 40 years of service, a member of the Samuel S. Lawrence Masonic Lodge #721 F&AM and was a member of Austin Avenue Baptist Church in Marietta. Survived by his wife of 43 years, Helen F. Brown; children, Ed Brown, Jr. and his wife, Ann, Terry M. Brown, Patti Culpepper and her husband, Ken, Tommy Henson and his wife, Myra, Pam Looper and her husband, Joe; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held Friday Nov. 15 at 2 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hour of 1 until 2 PM Friday at the funeral home. Those who desire, in lieu of flowers, may make contributions to AGAPE Hospice and Palliative Care, P. O. Box 801087, Acworth, GA 30101 or at www.AGAPEHospiceCare.net/donate. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
