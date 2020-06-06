Mrs. Rhoda R. Brown age 97 of Canton, Georgia, passed away June 7, 2020. Mrs. Brown was born in Philadelphia, PA on February 15, 1923. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Brown. Survivors include children, Susan Brown, Janice Walker, Steven Brown; grandchildren, Daniel and Keylee Brown, Matt Brown, LaRue Nicholson and Joy, Chris Brown; great grandchildren, Porter Brown, Perry Ann Brown; sister, Shirley Sanders of Burlington, NC. A graveside service will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 am in Greenwood Cemetery, Barnesville, GA. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Rhoda Brown by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your memories.
