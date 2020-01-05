Nancy C. Brown, a resident of Marietta, Georgia, died December 28, 2019, aged 62. She is survived by Michael Brown, her husband of 36 years, her daughter Laura Poteet (Michael) of Woodstock, Georgia, grandson Logan Poteet; mother Janet Schulman Katz; sister Sandee F. Panichi (Kevin), brothers Stephen M. Katz (Rachel), and Robert N. Katz (Kathleen), all of whom live in the Atlanta area; nieces and nephews Aaren Panichi of Marietta, Ga.; Matan Katz of Tel Aviv, Israel, Andrew B. Katz of Marietta, Ga., Julie A. Katz of Brookhaven, Georgia; Daniel, Gildea and Caitlin Katz, all of Decatur, Georgia. Nancy was born in Louisville, Kentucky on January 04, 1957, to Janet Schulman Katz, and G. Alan Katz, who predeceased Nancy in September 2017. She graduated from Florida Institute of Technology with Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Management and obtained a Mediation Certification and Practicum from the Justice Center of Atlanta. Nancy joined Ingenico Group, a Paris-based multinational company, over 15 years ago. She quickly advanced to become a Vice-President and member of the senior management team for Ingenico Group North America. In her position, Nancy managed all of Ingenico's human resource operations in North America. Nancy was a subject matter expert in various complex human resources matters, including employment and executive-based immigration, employee benefits, compliance with federal laws and regulations, protection of trade secrets and other forms of intellectual property, and review and management of federal employment litigation. She was a member of the North Atlanta Executive Human Resources Roundtable and the Global Human Resources Roundtable. Nancy's priority-first and last- was always her family -her husband Mike, daughter Laura, and, especially, her grandson, Logan. Nancy was close and always there to help her siblings, mother and father. Not surprisingly, all of Nancy's closest friends knew her for over 30 years. Nancy retired from Ingenico Group in 2015. Despite having been diagnosed with a Glioblastoma, Nancy remained active. During her retirement Nancy loved the arts and taught art and painting to various groups in Atlanta and engaged in volunteer design projects. Nancy enjoyed traveling internationally to Latvia, Paris and throughout Israel, but treasured her annual family vacation at Seaside, FL spending time with her grandson. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, an accomplished "go-getter," who was always kind, gentle, direct, and genuine. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, January 07, 2020 at Temple Kol Emeth in Marietta, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in her name to MD Anderson Cancer Center, mdanderson.org/gifts, in memory of Nancy Brown.
Service information
10:30AM
1415 Old Canton Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.