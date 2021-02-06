Ilene (Teeny) Joyce Brown, 82, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away in the loving care of her family on February 4, 2021. She was born May 3, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Bror Albin and Esther Gladys (Nelson) Erickson. She attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison, where she met her husband, the late Robert (Bob) William Brown (d. 2014). She and Bob were married at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in St. Paul, Minnesota on September 12, 1964. Bob and Teeny moved to Atlanta in 1965 and settled in East Cobb in 1970, where they raised their family in a neighborhood (Fox Hills Subdivision) with life-long friends. Teeny worked with the Cobb County Board of Elections as an instructor, poll worker, and poll manager from the early 1970s until 2012. She also worked as a volunteer coordinator for the Festival of Trees from the early 1990s until 2002. After retiring, she focused on her family and friends and was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Teeny loved caring for her five grandchildren, gardening, camping, traveling, and above all, she loved to spend time with her family, especially at the beach. Survivors include: her daughter, Kari Brown Love, and her husband, Robert William Love; son, Robert William Brown II, and his wife, Jennifer Jones Brown; and five grandchildren (in order of birth), Robert Erickson Love, Lila Esther Brown, Kelda Dianne Brown, Anna Grace Love, and Robert William Olsen Brown III. Funeral service was held on Monday, February 8, 2021, at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral service attendance will be limited to family members. The internment was following the funeral service at Kennesaw Memorial Park, located at 1306 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta, Georgia 30064. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial gifts to be made in Teeny's honor to: - The Atlanta Women's Foundation (in support of Kari's work) - www.atlantawomen.org - The Alzheimer's Association (a non-profit American volunteer health organization which focuses on care, support and research for Alzheimer's disease) - https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=666184&fr_id=1060&pg=fund HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill was in charge of arrangements.
