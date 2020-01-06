Emma (Seabolt) Brown, 87 of Acworth, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 8, 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Marietta Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Kerr officiating. Burial will follow in the Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation 11:00-1:00 pm prior to the service, Marietta Funeral Home, 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066, 770-422-1234. Online Condolences my expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
