Emma (Seabolt) Brown, 87 of Acworth, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 8, 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Marietta Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Kerr officiating. Burial will follow in the Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation 11:00-1:00 pm prior to the service, Marietta Funeral Home, 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066, 770-422-1234. Online Condolences my expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org

To send flowers to the family of Emma Brown, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Jan 8
Visitation
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Marietta Funeral Home
915 Piedmont Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Emma's Visitation begins.
Jan 8
Funeral
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
1:00PM
Chapel of Marietta Funeral Home
915 Piedmont Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Emma's Funeral begins.
Jan 8
Burial
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
12:00AM
Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery
2000 Cobb Parkway
Marietta, GA 30060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Emma's Burial begins.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.