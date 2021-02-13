Alan Broom

Alan Wayne Broom, 55, of Woodstock, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, Marietta. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM in the Church Parlor. Interment will follow at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Kennesaw. Preceded in death by grandparents Allie and Bonnie Broom and Foster and Elizabeth Lockridge, brothers in law Gwynn and Bill Piercey. Survived by wife of 33 years Andra, children Matthew ( Brittany), Faith, and Timothy (Hannah), parents George and Beverly, sisters Vicki(Michael) Melanie, granddaughter Aria, sisters-in-law Susan Piercey, Donna Piercey and brother-in-law Alex(Sherry) Piercey and many nieces and nephews. Wayne was a graduate of Marietta High School and attended Jacksonville State University where he was a member of the Marching Southerners. Music was his life. He was a choir director at a few churches in the North Atlanta area. He played tuba in the Cobb Wind Symphony for many years. He started his business of selling t-shirts to mostly marching bands, marching competitions, honor bands, and honor choirs. He made friends wherever went. The family would be grateful if donations are made in his name to donate life or for music education programs for schools.

To plant a tree in memory of Alan Broom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
