Frances Barbara Tippens Brooks, age 86 of Smyrna passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 2 pm in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Interment will be in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. A longtime resident of Smyrna, Mrs. Brooks was a member of Spring Street Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband Denward Brooks, 3 sisters and 1 brother, and grandson Stephen Sapp, II. Surviving are her son Clifford (Betty) Brooks of Preston, daughter Jackie Brooks Shaw of Smyrna, sister Lindsey Tippens Hulsey Willoughby (Larry) of Marietta, 4 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
