Born May 24, 1944, in Jackson, Tennessee Died July 19, 2020, in Tuckasegee, NC, in the home of her daughter and surrounded by family Becky Brewer, a lifelong resident of Marietta, Georgia, passed from this life into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday morning. A member of the Marietta High School Class of 1962, and student of Union University, Becky met the love of her life, Larry Hackett Brewer, the summer of 1964 and they married in July of 1965. Becky retired from the Office of Academic Affairs at Kennesaw State University in 1996, sooner than she would have liked, as her longtime battle with Multiple Sclerosis required that she no longer work. She experienced great sanctification through suffering with Secondary Progressive MS for 30+ years, yet she always had a smile and grateful heart for the peace, power and strength the Holy Spirit faithfully provided, as well as the expertise in MS research and care she received of Dr. William Stuart and the MS Center of Atlanta. A member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in East Cobb, and the Agape Sunday School class, Becky's love for Jesus and others was contagious. Her smile lit up any room and she was sharing the Gospel with others to the very end. She loved her family and friends, as well as scrapbooking, The Varsity and of course, Elvis! Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Kathryn Durden, of Marietta, GA. Becky is survived by her loving husband, Larry Hackett Brewer, of Marietta, her daughter, Gay Brewer Brown, of Arlington, VA and her son, Ben Brewer of Marietta, as well as siblings - Hugh and Wendy Durden, of Ponte Vedra, FL, Jane Etheridge, of Columbus, GA, and Mark and Lynne Durden, of Marietta. She is survived by son-in-law, Dale Brown, of Arlington, VA and daughter-in-law, Amy Brewer, of Marietta, as well as thirteen darling grandchildren, ages 8-27, who have been her joy and delight, as well as their precious shih-tzu pup, Blaze. Mayes Ward - Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta is handling arrangements. For further information and photos - www.mayeswarddobbins.com. A graveside service will be held at Cheatham Hill Cemetery for family only, with a Memorial Service to follow next spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org, would be greatly appreciated.
