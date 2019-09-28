Georgia S Bray, age 88, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Parc at Piedmont, Marietta, Georgia. She was born in Democrat, NC on March 11, 1931 to Addie Sue Kilby-Smith and Howard G. Smith. Her family moved to Asheville, NC where she spent her childhood. Georgia transferred to Atlanta, GA to continuing working for BellSouth for 35 years and Atlanta Merchandise Mart for 18 years. Georgia was married to the late Wendell Earl Bray, Sr for 32 years. Their church was Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, Bryant Wright, pastor and friend. Many wonderful hours were spent with their church family. She was a member of The Atlanta Country Club, where Wendell once served as president. Georgia had one daughter, Sybil Furr who passed away in 2018. Georgia is survived by two granddaughters, Georgiana (Damon) Lowder and Stephanie (Tim) Coffey and six great-grandchildren Jessica, Jacob, Grace, Jordan, Madelyn and Mason and two nieces Sherry Stacy and Rhonda Blankenship. Georgia's funeral will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30068. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM at the Chapel. Graveside service will be at 2:00 PM at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Johnson Ferry Baptist Church or Right from the Heart.
